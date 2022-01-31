N-Sea targets better subsea solutions with newly chartered vessel

January 31, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

N-Sea Group has signed a long-term vessel agreement with EDT Offshore for an advanced DP-3 multi-purpose offshore support vessel with a track record in subsea services.

The agreement is related to the EDT Protea vessel which served in both AIR diving and remotely operated vehicle (ROV) intervention works in the North Sea.

EDT Protea. Source: EDT Offshore

According to N-Sea, the vessel is the perfect platform for total subsea solutions because of its DP3 capability for working in close proximity to assets along with a 50t AHC crane.

Under the agreement, the parties will commence their joint operations in March 2022.

The 91.2-metre long EDT Protea is one of the six vessels that N-Sea will have under full management and control.

The Netherlands-based company believes that having long term control over vessels allows it to provide safer, and more efficient, operations working with fully committed and integrated teams on board.

“I would like to congratulate and thank EDT Offshore for this unique opportunity, as it reconfirms N-Sea’s position as one of the most diverse companies in the subsea solution industry. We are creating a community of entrepreneurship, knowledge, experience, and innovation. The EDT Protea is an important tool in achieving this goal”, said Arno van Poppel, CEO of N-Sea.

Just recently, the company also entered into a long-term vessel agreement with Geo Plus for the advanced DP1 hybrid survey and ROV support vessel Geo Focus as part of a plan of growth by creating an environment for future investments, strategic partnerships, and long-term client relationships.

