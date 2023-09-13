Nauticus and MMA Offshore enhancing subsea infrastructure maintenance in Asia-Pacific

September 13, 2023, by Melisa Cavcic

U.S.-based autonomous robots developer Nauticus Robotics has expanded its global footprint by inking a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to deploy its autonomous subsea robots in the Asia Pacific region. This deal was signed with MMA Offshore Limited, a provider of high-specification vessels and a suite of marine and subsea services to the offshore energy sector, government, and wider maritime industries.

Aquanaut; Source: Nauticus Robotics

Thanks to this MoU for the deployment of its Aquanauts autonomous subsea robots, Nauticus explains that it will collaborate with MMA Offshore on the development of an integrated service offering to provide more “cost-efficient and environmentally friendly” maintenance of subsea infrastructures in the Asia-Pacific region. This also provides a pathway to integrate Nauticus’ services into MMA Offshore’s offerings.

Nicolaus Radford, founder and CEO of Nauticus, remarked: “This MoU is just one in a series of strategic moves we are making to disrupt autonomous subsea robotics and solidify our place as the industry leader in the field. Aligning with an established industry player, such as MMA Offshore, in multiple offshore markets provides a significant opportunity for Nauticus to continue expanding its reach and international customer base.”

According to the U.S. player, Aquanaut’s machine intelligence and supervised autonomy capabilities enable the use of smaller service vessels previously not utilised for inspection, maintenance, and repair (IMR) work, which MMA owns and operates. By pooling resources, Nauticus says that, together with MMA, it will be able to offer “a more economical solution compared to conventional methods.”

Tom Radic, Executive General Manager Subsea at MMA Offshore, commented: “MMA is excited to have entered into this exclusive partnership with Nauticus Robotics and looks forward to being able to integrate their leading autonomous robotic and AI software technology into its subsea services. This partnership will ensure our clients have access to the latest autonomous and machine learning technology to help meet their subsea requirements.”

Moreover, Nauticus sees this partnership with MMA Offshore as yet another step in bolstering its global presence and follows the recent announcement to deploy its autonomous robot, Aquanaut, in Brazil to service Petrobras’ assets. Earlier in the year, the firm initiated its international expansion with the announcement of opening operating bases in Stavanger, Norway and Aberdeen, Scotland.

A couple of weeks ago, Nauticus was also hired – together with its partner, Stinger Technology – for a pilot project by Norway’s Equinor, expanding the company’s presence in the North Sea region.