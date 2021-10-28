NCS SubSea completes 4D seismic survey in US Gulf of Mexico

October 28, 2021, by Ajsa Habibic

Marine seismic company NCS SubSea has completed a 4D P-Cable ultrahigh-resolution (UHR) monitor survey in the deepwater U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

Illustration (Courtesy of NCS SubSea)

As the company informed, the survey was delivered ahead of schedule without health, safety, and environmental (HSE) incidents.

To remind, NCS secured a contract to conduct the survey in early July and Maritim Management’s seismic survey vessel Artemis Angler was on its way to the U.S. Gulf of Mexico at the end of July.

Back then, the company did not disclose any details about the client, nor the project, but did say that the P-Cable XR system will be used to provide detailed images of subsea geology.

NCS SubSea also said that the 4D seismic program was the fourth P-Cable UHR seismic survey over this field set to improve the client’s understanding of reservoir production performance and provide data to assist with further development of the asset.