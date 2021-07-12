Neoline wind-powered vessels to ship 50pct of Longchamp goods

July 12, 2021, by Fatima Bahtić

French fashion company Longchamp has entrusted compatriot shipowner Neoline with the transportation of at least 50% of its annual volume of containers to reduce emissions on its transatlantic shipping.

As disclosed, at a commercial speed of 11 knots, 136-meter sailing cargo ships propelled by the wind in 4200 square meters of sails will allow a reduction of up to 90% of the emissions of shipping.

From the start of the service scheduled for the first half of 2024, the shipments will be sent between France and the United States, on the Montoir de Bretagne – Baltimore line, as stated by Neoline.

The deal includes the possibility of increasing the share of freight after the first test phase, according to the company.

“We are particularly pleased with this partnership with Neoline, which … allows us to reduce our carbon emissions,” Jean Cassegrain, Chief Executive of Longchamp commented.

“For our collections, we are increasingly using fabrics woven from recycled plastic waste. By giving a second life to this waste, for example plastic bottles or fishing nets, we contribute to preventing them from polluting the oceans and reducing our consumption of non-renewable resources.”

“Taking advantage of a cleaner mode of transportation, such as the one offered by Neoline, allows us to go even further in this approach and to reduce our carbon footprint even more.”

“I am delighted with the keen interest aroused by our maritime transport service among shippers, and today by the Maison Longchamp, because it demonstrates that the time has come for a change towards more environmentally friendly practices,” Jean Zanuttini, President of Neoline Development added.

Neoline has also secured a contract with compatriot tyre manufacturer Michelin, offering carbon-free shipping services.

The company also plans to open its transatlantic line with the first operating vessel in 2023.