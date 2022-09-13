New 3D seismic survey near Dorado and Pavo discoveries to begin by year-end

September 13, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Norwegian seismic player TGS is planning to commence the Capreolus Phase 2 3D seismic survey in the Carnarvon Basin on the Australian North West Shelf by the end of the year.

Capreolus Phase 2 will comprise 4,500 square kilometers of multi-client seismic data located in the Beagle Sub-Basin.

This area, described as underexplored, has undergone renewed exploration interest since the discovery of light oil at Dorado and, more recently, the Pavo discovery in the adjacent Bedout Sub-Basin, TGS said.

PXGEO 2 is set to mobilize for the survey in December and the acquisition is scheduled to be completed in March 2023, with final processing deliverables anticipated in Q1 2024.

The survey is adjacent to the Capreolus Phase 1 survey acquired in 2015 by Polarcus and purchased by TGS in 2018.

“TGS has been active in Australia since 1998 with an extensive seismic and well database that is continually enhanced to meet the exploration needs of the region,” said TGS CEO, Kristian Johansen.

“Australia presents attractive investment opportunities with abundant energy resources for exploration and development. The key to ongoing success in Australia is high-quality modern seismic data to boost subsurface insight, and the Capreolus Phase 2 survey will deliver on this.”

This project is supported by industry funding.

