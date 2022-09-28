New deal to take Siem OSCV to oil and gas sector

September 28, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Siem Offshore has secured a new three-year contract for the offshore subsea construction vessel (OSCV) Siem Stingray with Subsea 7 as charterer.

Siem Stingray. Source: Siem Offshore

Subsea 7 will employ the vessel supporting its clients predominantly within the oil and gas sector, undertaking projects within offshore construction and inspection, maintenance and repair (IMR).

The contract will commence in direct continuation of Siem Stingray’s current commitment, securing further firm utilization of three years.

Siem Stingray previously worked for GE Renewable Energy in the offshore wind sector under a contract signed at the beginning of 2021.

At the end of last year, Siem Offshore secured a contract extension with GE for the 2014-built OSCV for further work into the first quarter of 2022.

