Incat Crowther
Back to overview
Home Shipbuilding New diesel-electric fast ferry delivered to Hong Kong operator

New diesel-electric fast ferry delivered to Hong Kong operator

Vessels
March 19, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Hong Kong-based ferry operator Sun Ferry has taken delivery of Xin Ming Zhu 30, a new 35-meter diesel-electric catamaran.

Courtesy of Incat Crowther

The newbuild, constructed by Guangzhou-based shipbuilder AFAI Southern Shipyard, is the third unit to join a fleet of seven new vessels designed by Australian digital shipbuilder Incat Crowther for the mass transit operator.

The vessel will serve inter-island commuter and tourism operations across Hong Kong, connecting Peng Chau, Mui Wo, Chi Ma Wan and Cheung Chau and is expected to enhance operational efficiency and sustainability on Hong Kong’s waterways.

Specifically, the 300-seat passenger ferry boasts Veth azimuth thrusters that provide good manoeuvrability at operating speeds of 14 knots. The adoption of this technology makes the vessel suitable for berthing at piers on inter-island routes. Xin Ming Zhu 30’s diesel-electric propulsion system is future-proofed, helping Sun Ferry to reduce emissions.

The vessel is also fitted with 72 solar panels providing 7.5 kilowatts of onboard power.

“This vessel reflects Sun Ferry’s commitment to future focused design solutions that not only meet operational needs, but that exceed customer expectations. With diesel-electric propulsion, solar technology, and passenger-centric design, it sets a new benchmark for sustainable and efficient ferry services in Hong Kong,” Sam Mackay, Technical Manager at Incat Crowther, commented.

The delivery of the 35-meter hybrid vessel follows the delivery of two 45-meter conventional diesel-powered vessels to Sun Ferry. The final three vessels, all 45-meter vessels, will be delivered by the end of 2025. All vessels in the fleet have been designed by Incat Crowther and built by AFAI Southern Shipyard.

Earlier this month, Incat Crowther revealed that the first of two next-generation catamaran ferries for Dumai Express aced sea trials and are ready to begin operations in Indonesia. The vessels are said to offer fuel savings and reduced carbon emissions.

Read more

Related news

List of highlighted news articles