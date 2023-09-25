Back to overview
Home Clean Fuel New hydrogen hub in Australia in the works

New hydrogen hub in Australia in the works

September 25, 2023, by Aida Čučuk

Australia’s Albanese and Malinauskas Governments have finalized a grant agreement to develop the Port Bonython Hydrogen Hub near Whyalla.

Together, both governments are investing $100 million to develop infrastructure at Port Bonython and prepare it to become South Australia’s (SA) first large-scale export terminal for hydrogen.

Australia’s government officials said that along with private sector funding, the redeveloped Port Bonython is expected to host projects worth up to $13 billion and is projected to generate as much as 1.8 million tons of hydrogen by 2030.

Officials further said that the SA Government has a comprehensive plan to develop the hydrogen industry in the Spencer Gulf, including through its ‘Hydrogen Jobs Plan,’ which is set to include the development of a hydrogen electrolyzer, power station and storage facility.

To note, the Australian Government is investing over half a billion dollars in regional hydrogen hubs, including in Pilbara, Kwinana, Gladstone, Townsville, the Hunter, Bell Bay and Upper Spencer Gulf.

Furthermore, the recent ‘Commonwealth Budget’ allocated $2 billion for a new ‘Hydrogen Headstart’ program to scale up the development of Australia’s renewable hydrogen industry.

According to officials, by 2050, Australia’s hydrogen industry is projected to generate $50 billion in additional GDP and create thousands of jobs.

Australia’s PM Albanese stated: “We’re working with the Malinauskas Government to develop the Port Bonython Hydrogen Hub, which will support regional jobs and take us a step closer to becoming a renewable energy superpower.”

“The global shift to clean energy and decarbonized economies is a huge economic opportunity for Australia. We are determined to grasp this opportunity and are investing half a billion dollars into regional hydrogen hubs all around Australia.”

Australia’s Premier Peter Malinauskas noted: “Our state is blessed with the key ingredients the world needs to decarbonize international economies: abundant coincident wind and solar resources, critical minerals, strong renewable energy penetration, and well-developed industrial hubs.”

“We’re working closely with industry to maximize this opportunity to grow a new industry, which has the potential to create thousands of jobs and improve the standard of living for South Australians for generations to come.”

READ MORE

Related news

List of highlighted news articles