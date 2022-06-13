New Korean research vessel to feature Sercel’s seismic acquisition system

June 13, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

Sercel, CGG’s seismic equipment business, has entered a contract to sell a complete marine seismic acquisition system to South Korean shipbuilder HJ Shipbuilding & Construction, former Hanjin Heavy Industries & Construction.

The system, due to be delivered in the first half of 2023, will be used to equip the 3D/4D seismic research vessel TAMHAE3 designed for the Korea Institute of Geoscience and Mineral Resources (KIGAM).

Under the contract, Sercel will supply Seal 428 recoding system, including Sentinel streamers, a Nautilus streamer positioning system and G-Source II high-performance impulsive sources.

“We are delighted to have been selected to equip this new seismic vessel due to come into operation in 2024″, said Emmanuelle Dubu, Sercel’s CEO.

“With this contract, Sercel confirms its position as the world’s leading designer and provider of marine seismic acquisition solutions. It also reflects our strong commitment to ongoing innovation in order to anticipate and meet the high-tech requirements that this sector demands.“

The 92-metre long and 21-metre wide vessel was designed by Ulstein and will be able to carry out operations of seismic streamer cables, seismic bottom nodes, seismic high-resolution seafloor mapping, seafloor survey and sediment sampling.

It will include a 3D/4D seismic 8-streamer system, a high-resolution 2D/3D seismic P-cable system, a multicomponent OBN acquisition system, a marine gravity and magnetic system, multibeam and single beam echo sounders and auxiliary equipment for in-sea acoustic sounding systems.

