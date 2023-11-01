New partnership targets cable-lay market

November 1, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

The Netherlands-based Huisman has signed a partnership agreement with ESD to expand its cable-lay product portfolio, with the aim of increasing its position in the offshore wind market.

According to Huisman, the agreement will see the combination of ESD’s expertise in designing smart cable-lay solutions with Huisman’s in-house engineering, production and service capabilities of turnkey equipment.

The partnership’s initial focus is on Huisman’s transferable inter-array cable-lay system (CLS), said to be designed for swift mobilization on multi-purpose vessels.

“By harnessing Huisman’s ability to provide comprehensive turn-key solutions for complex equipment and leveraging ESD’s extensive track record in tailoring cable-lay solutions, this partnership is well equipped to provide the market with turn-key, innovative cable-lay solutions built on track record and extensive industry knowledge,” said Charlotte Roodenburg, Manager New Build Sales at Huisman.

Gavin Rippe, Managing Director at ESD, said: “ESD is delighted to sign a collaboration agreement with Huisman, from which both companies will gain significant mutual benefit. ESD’s historical track record in designing the most advanced cable-lay vessels will be of great benefit to the partnership.”

Huisman earlier this year secured its inaugural contract from Dong Fang Offshore for a 3,000mt capacity cable carousel, and signed a letter of intent (LOI) with the same company to collaborate on the delivery of an advanced CLS.

Huisman recently introduced a renewed series of its subsea knuckle boom cranes for use in the subsea construction market, taking into account energy efficiency, automation and safety.

The new, optimized series includes models starting from 85mt up to 350mt and covers both setups with a winch below deck as well as on the back of the crane.