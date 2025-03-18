Back to overview
Home Hydrogen Res Integra joins forces with Ohmium for green hydrogen project in Sicily

Business Developments & Projects
March 18, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

Italian energy company Res Integra, part of Irem Group, has partnered with Ohmium International, a U.S.-based company that designs, manufactures and deploys advanced proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolyzer solutions, for a green hydrogen project in Sicily.

Res Integra is, reportedly, installing an electrolyzer system with an annual capacity of up to 700 tonnes of hydrogen using Ohmium International’s PEM electrolyzer technology at a facility in an industrial area of Siracusa.

The project will, reportedly, be powered by solar PV, producing green hydrogen to support efforts to decarbonize regional industrial operations and mobility.

Dario Niciforo, Managing Director of Res Integra, said: “We sought advanced electrolyzer technology that was efficient, cost-effective, and quick to deliver. We explored multiple options, but Ohmium’s hyper-modular, easily scalable solutions and expedient delivery timeline made the choice clear for us.”

Giovanni Musso, CEO of Irem, commented: “I’m glad that Res Integra, part of Irem Group, in collaboration with Ohmium International, for the PEM Electrolyzer supply, is realizing this Hydrogen Project. This leads us towards the construction of green energy plants in line with the objectives of the European economic community.”

Arne Ballantine, CEO of Ohmium, remarked: “Building on Ohmium’s success delivering similar projects in Central and Southern Europe, we knew we could meet Res Integra’s technical requirements, even on an accelerated timeline. Our hyper modular, scalable PEM electrolyzer technology enables rapid deployment, and we are proud to collaborate with Res Integra on this and future projects.”

To note, according to Ohmium, its PEM electrolyzers deliver both “high efficiency and high energy density.” The modular units are said to feature integrated advanced power electronics enabling rapid dynamic ramping, essential for pairing with intermittent renewable energy.

It is worth mentioning that in 2024, Ohmium signed a term sheet with renewable energy company SwitcH2 BV for the supply of PEM electrolyzer solutions for the offshore floating green hydrogen and ammonia synthesis project OFFSET located off the coast of Southern Europe. Furthermore, Ohmium was selected to equip what is claimed to be the first green hydrogen project in Croatia.

Green hydrogen is considered “crucial” for the energy transition, enabling emission-free production, storage and use of energy.

At the beginning of 2025, the European Commission revealed it would allocate over €250 million in grants from the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) to 21 hydrogen infrastructure development studies, including backbone projects in Italy, Portugal and Spain. The funding is one of several granted by the EU to Southern European countries in the last few years.

