New semi-submersible heavy transport vessel joins Seaway 7 fleet

July 25, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Seaway 7 has taken delivery of its new 50,000-ton DWT semi-submersible heavy transport vessel (HTV) named Seaway Swan.

Seaway Swan is suitable for float-over operation projects, feeder duties alongside installation vessels, and subsea construction support.

Source: Seaway 7

Seaway 7 entered into a bareboat contract with United Faith for the vessel, previously named MV Xin Qun 3.

The vessel, built by the Qingdao Beihai shipyard, part of the CSSC group, completed sea trials at the beginning of April.

Its maiden voyage will begin later this summer when it will transport four large ship-to-ship cranes from the pick-up point in Qingdao, China, to Alexandria, Egypt, for discharge in September.

The vessel is registered in Norway and carries the Norwegian International Ship Register (NIS) flag.

Seaway 7 said that this latest addition to its fleet will further extend the company’s capacity to load larger and longer cargoes such as XXL monopiles, and modules that would typically need to be skidded on and off the vessel over the stern.

The company now operates six HTVs, two heavy lift vessels, three cable vessels, and currently has two next-generation offshore wind installation vessels under construction.

