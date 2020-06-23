New TMS Cardiff Gas LNG carrier delivered to Total
- Vessels
Greece-based shipping company TMS Cardiff Gas has taken delivery of a new LNG tanker built by South Korea’s shipbuilder Samsung Heavy Industries.
The newest addition to the shipping company’s fleet is the 174,000-cbm Qogir.
TMS Cardiff Gas took delivery of the newbuild LNG vessel on June 1.
Qogir was subsequently accepted by its charterer Total Gas & Power, a unit of the French energy giant Total.
This is the second vessel TMS Cardiff Gas chartered to the French company following the delivery of Le Seine earlier this year.
The vessel features a GTT Mark III Flex containment system and two WinGD XDF dual fuel, low pressure engines.
It is also equipped with a boil-off gas reliquefaction unit which was tested during the vessels’ gas trials in May.
TMS Cardiff Gas currently manages a fleet of 16 LNG carriers out of which seven more are on order in South Korea.
The Greek LNG shipper plans to take the delivery of these vessels during 2020 and 2021.
