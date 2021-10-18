New ZeroCoaster study looks into hydrogen value chain for maritime

October 18, 2021, by Sanja Pekic

Zero Emission Compressed Hydrogen (ZECH) study on hydrogen value chain for maritime is a part of the ZeroCoaster project study coordinated by Vard, a major shipbuilding company.

Courtesy of Hexagon Purus

Norway has set a target to reduce emissions by 50 per cent by 2030. There is also a growing national demand for zero-emission vessels along the Norwegian coast. Therefore, 700 low-emission and approximately 400 zero-emission ships will be required, of these; 450 bulk and cargo ships.

This new project specifically aims to research and propose a cost-competitive hydrogen value chain that can support and accelerate the transition to zero-emission shipping solutions.

On the other hand, the ZeroCoaster represents coastal bulk cargo operations in Norway. Systems and component solutions revealed in the project are applicable for scaling and reconfiguring for other maritime applications. Also, one of its main objectives is to evaluate and challenge bunkering technologies and logistics operations.

The Research Council of Norway funds the project.

Norway’s alternative fuels company Hexagon Purus now joins the study. It will contribute with its knowledge and expertise in storage and distribution of compressed hydrogen gas using composite cylinder technology.

The project will be conducted using an already developed concept design platform of the ZeroCoaster cargo ship prepared by Vard. By using simulation-driven-ship-design, it will develop economic and technical key performance indicators for the use of alternative fuels on ships.

The list of project participants

Vard

DNV

Trosvik Maritime

SINTEF Ocean

ABB

HK Shipping

Flowchange

Statkraft

Hexagon Purus

Finally, the project will be complete by end of 2021.