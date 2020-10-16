Nexans Aurora CLV on track to hit the water

October 16, 2020, by Adis Ajdin

Norwegian shipyard Ulstein is preparing the DP3 cable laying vessel (CLV) Nexans Aurora for launching.

The construction of the next-generation CLV is well underway at Ulstein Verft, and according to the company, the launch is coming up soon.

The installation of MAATS Tech equipment commenced this week.

The MAATS team arrived in Ulsteinvik to install the entire deck lay system including the 10,000te concentric carousel, several tensioners and the 75te capstan, as well as a plethora of other pieces all designed specifically to satisfy the specification of the Nexans Aurora vessel and enable deep water cable lay capability.

In June 2018, Nexans and Ulstein signed a shipbuilding deal for Nexans Aurora. The hull construction started in February 2019.

The hull arrived at Ulstein Verft on 15 June 2020 for the final outfitting, following its construction at CRIST, Poland.

With a length of 150 metres, a beam of 31 metres, the Nexans Aurora is also one of the largest vessel projects in Ulstein Verft’s history.

Designed by Skipsteknisk, the ST-297 CLV can accommodate up to 90 persons.

With this capacity, the vessel will be able to deliver complex construction tasks in severe weather conditions.

Finally, its first assignment will be to install the export cables for the Seagreen offshore wind farm project.