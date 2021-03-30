Nexans, Bureau Veritas join forces to lower offshore wind export cable risks

March 30, 2021, by Adrijana Buljan

Bureau Veritas (BV) and Nexans have signed a partnership agreement to reduce risk and promote best practices for turnkey deliveries of high voltage power cables used for connecting offshore wind farms to onshore grids.

With insurers’ studies confirming that high voltage power cables are among the most critical elements of offshore wind farms, the reliability of end-to-end solutions, including installation, becomes an essential enabler for the current and the next generation of cables required to transmit electricity in deeper waters, according to the two companies.

As new large offshore wind farms are being built farther offshore and in deeper waters, the risk of failures could increase making reliability on quality of cables and their installation key.

Bureau Veritas and Nexans state that they partnered to address this challenge and help the offshore wind sector reduce operational risk, building upon Nexans’s experience delivering end-to-end solutions and Bureau Veritas’s maritime expertise and experience in risk management.

Through the partnership, Bureau Veritas will offer its assurance on Nexans end-to-end Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Installation (EPCI) operational model.

“Effectively managing risk provides operational assurance and reliability with less downtime, reduced repair and replacement costs, and increased trust. Thanks to this partnership, both Nexans’ customers and the offshore wind industry will continue to reduce risks within the sector”, Nexans stated in a press release.