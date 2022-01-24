Norbit scores Guardpoint subsea surveillance sonar order

January 24, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

Norbit Subsea, a part of Norwegian technology group Norbit, has received an order from an undisclosed customer for the delivery of several surveillance sonar systems.

As part of the order valued at approximately NOK 20 million ($2.25 million), Norbit is to deliver several Guardpoint underwater sonar systems in the second quarter of 2022.

According to the company, the Guardpoint is a newly developed surveillance tool designed to detect targets in challenging environments.

The system automatically detects, tracks, classifies and alerts to the presence of subsea objects, where one sonar offers a surveillance range of up to 1000 metres.

Further details of the final contract, which is subject to the parties agreeing on certain terms and conditions, were not revealed.

“It is satisfying to announce a significant order for Guardpoint, a powerful surveillance tool effective in detecting underwater objects, which was launched last year. This is another example of how Norbit broadens its product offering and capitalizes on our global sales and distribution platform”, said Per Jørgen Weisethaunet, CEO of NORBIT.

Last year, Trondheim-headquartered company received an order for multiple WINGHEAD sonars from a ‘leading global survey company’. Norbit said at the time that the WINGHEADs will go on an unmanned surface vessel (USV) utilised on marine renewable energy projects.

