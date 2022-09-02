Photo: TenneT; Illustration

Back to overview
Home Subsea North Sea TSO on the lookout for cable repair provider

North Sea TSO on the lookout for cable repair provider

September 2, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Dutch-German transmission system operator (TSO) TenneT is looking for a contractor to deliver nearshore and offshore subsea cable repairs.

Under the service level agreement, the selected party will be in charge of the preparation and execution of nearshore and offshore services within the scope of repair work on all of TenneT’s submarine cables which are in operation and are no longer covered via warranty provisions.

In addition, the contractor will be responsible for consulting the client, provision of personnel, working platforms and vessels, as well as the delivery of all necessary equipment.

According to TenneT, the total length of all cable systems is approximately 3,000 kilometers, located in water depths up to around 50 meters.

The contract is awarded for a period of three years and can be prolonged three times per one year.

Interested parties are free to submit their applications by 12:00 local time on 26 September.

Related Article

Register for Offshore Energy Exhibition & Conference:

Register
Program
Floorplan
Related news

List of highlighted news articles

Related Partners

  • Partner

    EEW Special Pipe Constructions GmbH

    For over 85 years the EEW Group has been known as a worldwide specialist for the production of steel pipe constructions and corresponding pipe components….

  • Partner

    AncoferWaldram Steelplates BV

  • Partner

    Damen Shipyards Group