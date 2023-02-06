Back to overview
Home Fossil Energy Norwegian energy giant hires DOF for subsea decommissioning work

February 6, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

DOF Subsea has secured an engineering, preparatory works, removal, transportation, recycling and disposal (EPRD) contract with Norwegian state-owned energy giant Equinor.

The contract is for the Heimdal subsea decommissioning works and includes the recovery and disposal of approximately 2,000 tons of subsea equipment.

Project management and engineering start immediately and shall be delivered by DOF’s expert cessation team based in Bergen, Norway.

Offshore work is scheduled in two main campaigns across three DOF vessels between 2024 and 2028.

Mons S. Aase, Group CEO of DOF said: “I am pleased that we once again are trusted to deliver a complex subsea project for Equinor. I look forward to completing the project safely and successfully.”

Heimdal is an Equinor-operated gas and condensate field in the Northern part of the North Sea, which has been in operation since 1985. The plan is to decommission the field, including removing, dismantling, and recycling the main platform topsides and jacket.

The platform will be recycled at Aker Solutions’ decommissioning facilities at Eldøyane in Stord, Norway. The structures are anticipated to arrive at Stord between 2024 and 2026, with project completion in 2027.

In terms of DOF’s most recent news, it is worth mentioning that the company secured a contract at the end of 2022 to provide construction support for riser and spool installation for a brownfield expansion project in Malaysia. 

