Malaysia next on schedule for DOF Subsea

December 21, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

DOF Subsea Asia Pacific has secured a contract to provide construction support for riser and spool installation including air and saturation diving for a brownfield expansion project in Malaysia.

The award includes project management, engineering, procurement, transportation and installation services.

The project will use the dive support vessel (DSV) Skandi Singapore, which has an in-built saturation diving system and a 140Te AHC crane.

Activities are expected to be completed during the second quarter of 2023.

Most recent news coming from DOF Group include a contract extension in Brazil for one of its anchor handling tug supply (AHTS) vessels, as well as new vessel contracts in West Africa and in the North Sea.

Norskan Offshore, DOF’s Brazilian subsidiary, signed a contract extension with Petrobras for the 21.000 class Brazilian flagged AHTS vessel Skandi Amazonas until March 2023.

The company has also been awarded a contract to support an FPU for a “major operator” in West Africa, using the vessels Skandi Constructor, Skandi Iceman and Skandi Hera, and one third-party vessel.

Furthermore, Skandi Captain bagged work to support drilling operations in the Dutch sector of the North Sea.