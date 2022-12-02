NYK concludes investment and strategic alliance deals with Pertamina’s shipping subsidiary

December 2, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

Japanese shipping major NYK has concluded investment and strategic alliance agreements with PT Pertamina International Shipping (PIS), a shipping subsidiary of Indonesian state-owned oil and gas company PT Pertamina (Persero).

Courtesy of NYK

NYK and PIS reached an agreement in principle on the investment back in October and finalised the deal on 1 December during a ceremony in Tokyo.

NYK has been collaborating with PIS in ship management in the field of energy transportation.

With the new deals, NYK will contribute to Indonesia’s development by collaborating with PIS in a wide range of businesses, including those associated with crude oil, petroleum products, LNG transportation, floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), and carbon capture and storage (CCS), for which demand is expected to grow in the future to realize a carbon-neutral society.

Akira Kono, Senior Managing Executive Officer and Chief Executive of NYK’s Energy Division, said: “We are very pleased to invest in PIS and to have entered into a strategic alliance agreement with PIS. We look forward to collaborating with PT Pertamina (Persero) and PIS in the energy field in the future.

“NYK will continue to contribute to Indonesia’s development through its energy transportation business by combining the technological capabilities that PT Pertamina (Persero) and PIS have cultivated over many years in the energy field, in addition to their networks around the world and in Indonesia, with NYK’s knowledge and technology as one of the world’s largest shipping companies and a leader in the shipping industry.“