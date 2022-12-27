NYK: Second LPG dual-fuel VLGC for Astomos christened

December 27, 2022, by Fatima Bahtić

Japanese shipping heavyweight NYK has held a naming ceremony for the second dual-fuel very large gas carrier (VLGC) for charter with LPG trader and importer Astomos Energy Corporation.

As informed, the naming ceremony took place at Kawasaki Heavy Industries’ (KHI) shipyard Sakaide Works.

At the ceremony, the ship was named Lantana Planet by Mitsuru Yamanaka, executive vice president of Astomos Energy Corporation.

This vessel is a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) dual-fuel VLGC and a sister ship of Lupinas Planet, which was completed in September this year.

With a tank capacity of about 86,500 cubic metres, the newbuild features a length of 229 metres and a breadth of 37.2 metres.

When LPG is used as fuel, exhaust gas from the ordered VLGC will contain at least 85% less sulfur oxide (SOx) and 15% less carbon dioxide (CO2) compared to conventional VLGCs equipped with fuel-oil engines.

These new VLGCs will be compliant with the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) 2020 Sulphur Cap and the Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI) phase 3 requirements under which VLGC and LNG carrier ship-types will be required to implement reductions of 30% by 2025.

NYK said it aims to further strengthen its longstanding relationship with Astomos Energy and promote the development of an eco-friendly fleet to contribute to a low-carbon supply chain.