Oakland set to become green zero-emission port

February 7, 2022

Amid recovering from two years of coronavirus pandemic restraints, the U.S. Port of Oakland has revealed its plans to invest in a renewed, smart and zero-emissions port.

The Port’s executive director Danny Wan said that the investments are aimed at growing a seaport that supports the regional economy by providing cargo drop-offs and receiving that are on time, uncongested and transparent.

In addition, the investments include modernising and expanding the Oakland International Airport and providing more choices of entertainment and attractions at the Oakland waterfront and improved access to shoreline parks.

Wan underlined that the plans should be brought into reality by using green energy technology to create a port that is respectful of the environmental and urban community ecosystem.

He added that the port’s 2022 outlook is promising as significant increases are anticipated in both aviation and maritime business. This will see the seaport working on a long-term, land-use plan to accommodate higher containerised cargo volumes.

As disclosed, the port is preparing for growth with several funding sources, including a portion of a $2.3 billion state of California fund intended to reduce supply chain bottlenecks and support electric vehicles and infrastructure.

Other sources of income are $5 million for electrical infrastructure and renewable power at the seaport from the federal Port Infrastructure Development Program, $280 million from state sources for traffic and rail safety and local road infrastructure improvements and an additional $15 million annually at the airport from the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill.

In 2021, the Oakland seaport set a record for containerised import volume having handled the equivalent of 1.05 million 20-foot import containers in 2021, which is an increase of 6% compared to 2020.

The port also reached an environmental milestone by reducing diesel emissions 86% from 2005 levels.

