Ocean Infinity buys Red Rock with focus on autonomous port ops

October 12, 2021, by Nadja Skopljak

Marine robotics company Ocean Infinity has acquired Red Rock, a technology company focused on solutions that aim to enable autonomous port operations.

The acquisition will combine Ocean Infinity’s Armada robotic vessels and low emission operations with Red Rock’s ability to develop hardware and software solutions for remote and autonomous handling.

The two businesses aim to transform port operations and shipping through artificial intelligence-enabled, safe, low emission movement of vessels and cargo.

All Red Rock business lines spanning marine, artificial intelligence, software solutions and digital consulting are included as part of the acquisition.

“Across the industry, there’s been much talk about the role that remote technologies will play in the future of ports and shipping as the world looks for ways to reduce its collective carbon footprint,” said Dan Hook, Ocean Infinity’s chief technology officer.

“This acquisition is pivotal in the journey towards smarter, cleaner ways of operating at sea. Together, Ocean Infinity and Red Rock have all the ingredients to develop next-generation shipping to provide the industry with the ability to operate safely on a global scale, with minimal environmental impact.”

Ocean Infinity’s footprint in Europe now extends to offices in Norway and Romania, alongside the existing presence in North America, the Middle East and Africa.

The Texas-headquartered firm is on a shopping spree this year, with the acquisition of Swedish marine survey specialist MMT at the beginning of the year, Portugal-based software engineering company Abyssal in May, UK maritime services company Ambrey in June, and most recently marine geotechnics firm Geowynd.