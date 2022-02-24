Ocean Infinity scales up remote ammonia-ready fleet with new order

February 24, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

Ocean Infinity has placed a new order of six multi-purpose offshore vessels which scales up its remote fleet to 23 vessels, becoming the largest in the world so far.

The company contracted VARD for the design and construction of the new series of 85-metre robotic vessels, all of which will be operated from shore and will eventually utilise green ammonia as fuel.

The vessels, to be built at the VARD’s Vung Tau shipyard in Vietnam, will support Ocean Infinity’s mission to use innovative technology to transform operations at sea in a wide range of sectors.

The new series of six vessels, which marks the next phase of the Armada fleet, is scheduled for delivery in 2025.

Richard Daltry, technical director of Surface Technology at Ocean Infinity, said that the new vessels will be optimised for inspection, maintenance and repair and light construction work to offer remote, ultra-low carbon services to the offshore energy market.

“Like the 78-metre series currently under construction, the new design continues to drive minimalised environmental impact with its integration of new fuel-cell and battery technology“, Daltry explained.

Christian Utvik, VP Sales & Marketing at VARD, added: “It’s a very exciting project that addresses the carbon crisis head-on, leaps in technology with regards to remote control and monitoring, and the integration of tailor-made mission equipment. We have been working together with Ocean Infinity for several years, utilizing all aspects of our expertise and specialist knowledge from our inhouse disciplines and specialized subsidiaries.”

