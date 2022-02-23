Steel cut for Ocean Infinity’s green ammonia-ready vessel

February 23, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

The steel cutting ceremony for the fifth in a series of eight green ammonia-ready vessels being built for marine robotics company Ocean Infinity was held on Monday, 21 February.

The vessels are being built at VARD’s shipyard Vard Vung Yau in Vietnam while the construction is being supervised by ship management company OSM Maritime.

As disclosed, the delivery of the first vessel is expected from mid-2022.

The vessels are said to be among the first to be prepared for green ammonia as a fuel with fuel cell and battery technology and are designed for an ultra-low carbon footprint.

Additionally, the green ammonia-ready vessels will provide safe launch and recovery platforms for remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) and other robotic systems through two large moonpools arranged with an optimised damping system.

To remind, back in November 2021, Ocean Infinity revealed its plans to build a marine propulsion test facility with an integrated ammonia marine propulsion system (AMPS).

As informed at the time, the test facility aims to demonstrate clean-fuelled technology eventually capable of powering Ocean Infinity’s Armada fleet, using an innovative ammonia-based fuel cell system.

