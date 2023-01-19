Ocean Installer makes a comeback

January 19, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

Norway-based Havfram Subsea is reclaiming the Ocean Installer brand following the announcement of the sale of its offshore wind business line.

Havfram’s subsea business was known as Ocean Installer from the company’s inception in 2011, with the 2020 name change reflecting its diversification into the offshore wind industry. This relaunch follows last year’s announcement of the sale of Havfram’s wind business lines.

In support of its relaunch as an independent company, Ocean Installer said it had set out a new strategy and created a new visual identity.

The company’s operations focus on offshore marine construction, encompassing traditional oil and gas and renewables markets.

“We are proud of our history and, as Ocean Installer, we have an impressive track record for safe and efficient marine construction of major energy projects worldwide,” said Kevin Murphy, Ocean Installer’s CEO.

“By refocusing our strategy and reclaiming the Ocean Installer name, we are laying a solid foundation for the future growth of our company. We will continue to partner with other like-minded companies as we expand our services.”

According to Murphy, the company has grown its revenue fivefold within the SURF installation and mooring market over the last four years, and as demand for marine construction services is growing, it is seeing invitations to enter new markets, such as floating offshore wind, carbon capture and storage (CCS) and inspection, repair and maintenance (IRM).

“The next step on our journey is to take our expertise in delivering complex marine construction projects and apply it to meet the evolving needs of our customers, as we work together to achieve a balance between energy security and a sustainable transition towards a net zero future,” Murphy concluded.