Ocean Installer UK gets new managing director

September 18, 2020, by Adis Ajdin

Subsea contractor Ocean Installer UK has appointed Robert (Bob) Gillespie as the new managing director.

Specifically, Gillespie will lead the company’s UK office based in Aberdeen.

The company said it is confident Gillespie has the right attributes for this vital role in a critical region.

Kevin Murphy, deputy CEO of Ocean Installer, said:

“Bob is an accomplished leader with experience and competence that Ocean Installer will strongly benefit from.

“We see many exciting opportunities for Ocean Installer in the UK market, and bringing him on board is one of numerous strategic changes we are implementing to strengthen our service offering to UK clients.”

Bob Gillespie has held senior positions with Fugro, TechnipFMC, McDermott and also as managing director for DOF Subsea UK.

“I am very excited to join the Ocean Installer team at such a critical time in the company’s growth story.

“My goal as managing director for Ocean Installer UK is to further develop relationships with our customers and partners to meet the evolving needs of these businesses and take Ocean Installer into its next phase of success.

“We will continue to play an essential role in the oil & gas subsea industry as well as taking a similar position in the renewables industry in the years to come.

“The company is well positioned to achieve this, due to its excellent track record, substantial backlog and resources.”