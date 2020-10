October 14, 2020, by Adis Ajdin

Houston-based Oceaneering has won a BOP tethering services contract offshore Brazil from Petrobras.

The contract duration is one-year, but also with the option to extend for an additional year.

The scope of work includes data acquisition and real-time riser analysis for dynamic positioning rig operations for up to seven wells. Water depths are between 150 meters and 700 meters.

Oceaneering will provide eight locally-manufactured suction piles as well as 10 wellhead load relief (WLR) tensioners, one monitoring system for the BOP, and one suction pile pump to install the suction piles.

An anchor handling tug supply (AHTS) vessel will launch and install the suction piles and tensioners. In addition, the drilling rig will be used to connect the tensioners to the BOP.

Daniel Nogueira, manager, Oceaneering Projects Group, stated:

“We appreciate Petrobras’ trust in our ability to provide dependable and cost-effective technologies and services.”

“This award reinforces our position and track record as a high-quality service provider in Brazil. This is an amazing opportunity for Oceaneering to expand its capabilities in Brazil with BOP anchoring services.”

This embedded content is only visible after accepting cookies. Change your preferences

Specifically, WLR system is ideal for shallow water operations with heavy BOPs. ROV operates all WLR functions, therefore removing the need for topside tether preparations. The WLR system can also adjust to any length of tethers subsea and adds the ability to wet store equipment.