OKEE Maritime turns to StormGeo to bolster its environmental footprint

August 12, 2022, by Jasmina Ovcina

German shipowner OKEE Maritime has adopted StormGeo’s digitalization tools to improve environmental performance across its reefer fleet.

The solutions include weather-based route optimization software, data reporting, and fleet performance management tools, which also feature a Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII) Simulator.

The tool is aimed at helping ship operators comply and stay ahead of new CII rules that require CII rating value for all cargo, ro-pax and cruise vessels above 5000 GT to be calculated and reported as of 2023.

Basically, the simulator calculates attained and required CII ratings, and the deviation between the two, for a selected period using necessary vessel factors.

Related Article Posted: 5 months ago StormGeo launches digital tool for ship’s carbon intensity improvement Posted: 5 months ago

“Our vessels are competitive, and we want them to continue this way. StormGeo CII Simulator supports us in determining CII ratings and finding ways to improve them through implementing operational measures,” said Bastian Herkendell, Fleet Manager at OKEE Maritime.



OKEE Maritime will also receive StormGeo’s alert services as part of its fleet performance management solution. Namely, experts from StormGeo’s fleet performance center will provide customized alerts of vessel performance and inform crew onboard and shore-based fleet managers.

“Having transparency in our operations that includes CII tools supports us in optimizing operational efficiency jointly with our charterer,” Bastian added.

Related Article Posted: about 1 year ago Alfa Laval to take over StormGeo Posted: about 1 year ago



Swedish-based Alfa Laval completed the acquisition of StormGeo in June last year. The acquisition was described as part of Alfa Laval’s strategy to enhance the company’s knowledge of digital services.

The purchase price was approximately MNOK 3,630 ( $442 million) on a debt and cash-free basis.



