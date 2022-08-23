Oldendorff to install fuel-saving ducts on 12 more ships

August 23, 2022, by Jasmina Ovcina

German dry bulk operator Oldendorff Carriers has ordered Becker Mewis fuel-saving ducts and rudder bulbs for twelve ships.

The systems will be installed on seven Babycapes and five Post-Panamaxes during the first half of 2023.

Becker Marine’s Mewis Duct is a novel power-saving device that consists of two strong fixed elements

mounted on the vessel: a duct positioned ahead of the propeller together with an integrated fin system within.

According to its developer, the systems can result in 6 percent of average fuel savings that can reach up to 8 percent in combination with a Becker Rudder.

Over the past 50 years, Oldendorff Crriers has invested in over 50 fuel-saving ducts as it seeks to save fuel and cut greenhouse gas emissions.

“In the early 1980s, Oldendorff Carriers was the first dry bulk shipping company to invest in Wake Equalizing Ducts (WED), when we installed Schneekluth fuel saving ducts on our 74,000 dwt Panamax newbuildings Ludolf Oldendorff and Helga Oldendorff,” the company said.

The latest order will bring Oldendorff’s existing fleet to 45 bulk carriers with installed WEDs.

“By next year, 45 of our ships will have a Wake Equalizing Duct, which will help achieve better C.I.I. ratings, lower fuel consumption and reduced emissions. In addition, at least 20 of our ships have asymmetric fins, rudder bulbs, boss cap fin propellers and other fuel savings devices,” the company added.

Since 2019, Oldendorff Carriers has invested more than $ 300 million in scrubbers. Most recently, the bulker owner ordered U-type scrubbers for two newbuild Capesize vessels from Norwegian green technology company Yara Marine Technologies.

Previous contracts have seen YMT install scrubbers and perform MARPOL compliance testing on 96 Oldendorff vessels.

Oldendorff is also trialing the usage of biofuels on its vessels. In January this year, Edwine Oldendorff, a Handy bulk carrier, completed a biofuel trial from Australia to Vietnam.

As explained, this trial of a 2nd-generation biofuel will help test the biofuel supply chain and enable the parties involved to gain greater experience with the practical issues involving voyages powered by renewable energy blends.