Home Clean Fuel ONE adds latest ammonia/methanol-ready containership to its roster

ONE adds latest ammonia/methanol-ready containership to its roster

Vessels
August 20, 2025, by Sara Kosmajac

Singapore-based shipping company Ocean Network Express (ONE) has taken delivery of the next 13,900 TEU fit-for-the-future container vessel from Japan’s Imabari Shipbuilding.

Courtesy of Imabari Shipbuilding

As disclosed, the vessel—christened One Sincerity—was constructed at Imabari’s Hiroshima Shipyard. It was handed over to its owner on August 12.

The ship, which has reportedly been classed by the UK’s classification society Lloyd’s Register (LR), boasts an overall length of 335.94 meters, a breadth of 51 meters, a depth of 30.1 meters, and a 140,233 gross tonnage (GT).

Per representatives of Imabari Shipbuilding, One Sincerity was designed for future conversion to operate while running on methanol and ammonia. Moreover, the Singapore-flagged boxship is said to have been readied to be fitted with a carbon capture system, as well, for which the vessel secured approval in principle (AiP) from LR.

As informed, in order to remain compliant with sulfur oxide (SOx) and nitrogen oxide (NOx) emission guidelines, ONE’s latest addition to the roster was equipped with a hybrid exhaust gas cleaning system (EGCS) and an exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) solution.

Further environmental protection measures, Imabari officials have shared, encompass a ballast water treatment system and an Inventory of Hazardous Materials (IHM), as mandated by the Hong Kong Convention for the safe and environmentally sound recycling of ships (HKC), as well as energy-saving devices, a twisted rudder and low-friction hull coating.

As a result of these specifications, the containership should be able to minimize carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions by at least 60%.

The delivery of One Sincerity comes on the heels of Ocean Network Express welcoming with open arms the 13,900 TEU ammonia/methanol-ready One Singapore, which was turned over by Imabari Shipbuilding in June this year.

One Singapore is the sixth unit of this series engineered for conversion to the two eco-friendly fuels. Just days before that, the company had taken delivery of the One Sapphire, featuring the same specifications as its sister vessels.

To remind, the Singaporean maritime transport player had held a naming ceremony for its first, owned ammonia/methanol-ready unit, the One Sparkle, in February 2025. The newbuilding was constructed by South Korea’s HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) in Ulsan.

