ONE orders ten 13,700 TEU ships to underscore green strategy

May 31, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

Singapore-based shipping company Ocean Network Express (ONE) has signed shipbuilding contracts with two shipyards for the construction of ten eco-efficient very large container ships (VLCS) as part of its green strategy.

As disclosed, South Korean shipbuilder Hyundai Heavy Industries and its Japanese counterpart Nihon Shipyard will each build five vessels with a nominal capacity of more than 13,700 TEUs.

Due to be delivered in 2025, the vessels are said to embody ONE’s Midterm Strategy announced in March, to safeguard a sustainable supply chain for the future and underscore ONE’s green strategy and decarbonisation plan.

The vessels are designed with the highest efficiency standards and technology to reduce navigational impacts on the environment, ONE claims.

Moreover, the newly-ordered ships are planned for the Ready Notation or Approval in Principle (AiP) of ammonia and methanol as fuel, carbon capture and storage.

Additionally, through this investment, the company intends to broaden the exploration of long-term alternative fuels and decarbonisation technologies in the future.

“ONE is determined to become a leader in maritime decarbonisation and remains fully committed to achieving sustainable marine transportation by achieving carbon neutrality by 2050. The company will continue to make necessary investments in greener assets and technologies, whilst engaging in open collaboration with industry stakeholders”, ONE said.

