OOCL celebrates arrival of 4th 24,188 TEU mega vessel

August 8, 2023, by Jasmina Ovcina Mandra

Hong Kong-based container shipping company Orient Overseas Container Line Ltd. (OOCL) has welcomed one more 24,188 TEU mega vessel.

OOCL Felixstowe; Image credit OOCL

The new container vessel was named “OOCL Felixstowe” today at the Dalian COSCO KHI Ship Engineering Co., Ltd. (DACKS) shipyard.

“We ordered this series of ultra large container vessels not only to provide better services to our customers, but also to enhance our cost competitiveness and to seize the initiative for future development,” YANG Zhijian, Chief Executive Officer of OOCL, said at the ceremony.

” I firmly believe that, with leadership from COSCO SHIPPING Group, support from all stakeholders and the power of synergy, OOCL will certainly reach new heights of creating greater value for customers, partners, shareholders, and indeed society at large.”

OOCL Felixstowe is the fourth eco-friendly 24,188 TEU vessel to be received by OOCL in a series of twelve, and will be serving the Asia-Europe LL3 service with her three sister vessels.

The vessel’s port rotation is: Shanghai / Xiamen / Nansha / Hong Kong / Yantian / Cai Mep / Singapore / Piraeus / Hamburg / Rotterdam / Zeebrugge / Valencia / Piraeus / Abu Dhabi / Singapore / Shanghai

Of this set of twelve, OOCL Spain​ was the first vessel from the batch, followed by OOCL Piraeus and ONE Turkiye earlier in the year.

Vessels in this series incorporate the latest technology, and are equipped with advanced smart systems and upgraded green design, such as low resistance lines design and an energy-saving bulbous bow.

OOCL expects the new series of green and smart mega vessels to provide it with economies of scale, energy efficiency, and long-term navigational safety.