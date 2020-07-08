Osbit welcomes new members to its team

UK offshore technology supplier Osbit has welcomed two graduates and two further permanent staff members to its Northumberland-based team.

The new employees have joined Osbit’s 110 strong workforce as the business celebrates ten years of operations.

The company also confirming a third engineering graduate, who will commence employment later in the summer.

Osbit’s two new graduates, Katie Protheroe and James Brewis, both recently completed Mechanical Engineering degrees at Newcastle University.

They join Graham Sullivan and Phil Waters, who take on the roles of HSEQ coordinator and Osbit engineer, respectively.

All of the new starters are already onboard the firm’s live projects, as the business continues to deliver technology to support offshore handling and well intervention, as well as subsea trenching and wind turbine foundation installation.

Osbit’s current orderbook includes the firm’s largest project to date, the 1,150-tonne FTAI Ocean well intervention tower.

The tower is currently under construction on Teesside.

The new starters will be based between the company’s Port of Blyth assembly facility and Riding Mill office,

The latter extended by 300 square metres in 2019 to accommodate its growing workforce.

Osbit managing director, Brendon Hayward, said:

“Although it may seem counterintuitive to be hiring in such uncertain times, Osbit’s success is built on our staff.

“Therefore, we must always be looking to strengthen our team if we are to continue leading technological innovation in the rapidly changing energy market.

Osbit Engineer, Katie Protheroe, also added:

“I haven’t been able to meet most of my colleagues in the flesh yet, but I already feel like part of the team.

“Osbit has a really collaborative way of working, it’s easy to ask questions and everyone is really supportive.

“I’m also proud to join as Osbit’s second female mechanical engineer and encourage other young women who are thinking about a career in engineering to go for it, as there is a lot of help and encouragement available.”