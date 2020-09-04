Panther ROV inspects Gulf of Mexico pipelines
Survey and ROV services operator ACSM selected electric Saab Seaeye Panther XT vehicle for pipeline inspection in Gulf of Mexico.
The Panther inspected 261 pipelines totalling 2,340 kilometres in four fields in the Gulf of Mexico (GOM).
The project campaign lasted less than 10 months at depths ranging from 15 to 130 metres.
“ACSM chose the Panther ROV because it can perform the full workscope, yet is far smaller than hydraulic equivalents,” Seaeye says.
Considerable savings come from deploying the 700-kilogram Panther system, rather than the much heavier hydraulic alternatives.
The 1000-metre-rated Panther’s can accommodate a wide range of tooling with a ‘plug and go’ simplicity.
That makes it easy to change, maintain and repair systems – and easy to operate, Seaeye explains.
Its thruster power can handle the large array of equipment for full survey work – and provide the steadiness and agility.
Acoustically quieter than hydraulic vehicles, means electric vehicles provide more accurate multi-beam sonar data.
“The vehicle proved to be very reliable with minimal down time throughout the entire work period,” says ACSM.
The ACSM Panther XT comes with a Kongsberg HDTV camera, Norbit Dual Head MBES, ROVINS INS, Tritech Super SeaKing sonar, Blueview multibeam sonar, Teledyne Navigator DVL, TSS 440 pipe tracking system, CTD, Laser Line, CP and five-function manipulators and booms.
