Pertamina and Karpowership forge LNG and alternative fuels alliance

December 4, 2023, by Aida Čučuk

Indonesia’s PT Pertamina International Shipping (PIS), a subsidiary of PT Pertamina (Persero), and Turkey’s Karpowership have formalized a general partnership agreement (GPA) to develop sustainable energy infrastructure in Indonesia.

Courtesy of Pertamina International Shipping (PIS)

Under the GPA, which was formalized during the COP28 in Dubai on Friday, December 1, the entities will join forces to explore and implement various initiatives aimed at advancing the energy landscape in Indonesia and beyond.

According to Pertamina, the key focus areas include power generation opportunities with a special focus on powership technology, unlocking gas assets through liquefaction with a great potential of a floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) development and deployment and collaborating on LNG infrastructural projects, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs) and small-scale LNG distribution.

Furthermore, both parties will work together on studies for the development of alternative fuel sources, including hydrogen, ammonia, methanol and other biofuels.

Pertamina noted that this collaborative venture also establishes a flexible framework for both parties to explore lucrative businesses that contribute to the country’s economic development while simultaneously accelerating the global transition to cleaner and more sustainable energy sources.

Nicke Widyawati, President Director of PT Pertamina (Persero), said the collaboration between PIS and Karpowership is a form of commitment to the energy transition to ensure ‘Net Zero Emissions 2060.’

“Collaboration is about exploring other business opportunities to optimize existing assets, such as floating mini-LNG and floating CNG facilities. We believe this development is the key to the energy transition because gas is a bridge to renewable energy.”

The Founding Partner of Karpowership Dogan Karadeniz stated: “We look forward to working together with PIS both in Indonesia and Southeast Asia and supporting countries in their important energy transition paths.”