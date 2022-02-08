Petrobras taps Shearwater for geophysical processing software

February 8, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Norwegian seismic exploration company Shearwater GeoServices has signed a licensing contract with Brazil’s Petrobras for its Reveal geophysical software.

Under the deal, Petrobras’ geophysical processing team will have access to a full range of geophysical processing tools, including time, depth, multicomponent, time-lapse 4D processing and advanced imaging offered by the Reveal software platform.

The agreement, characterized by Shearwater as “significant”, also includes the provision of associated training and support services.

“We are pleased to see Petrobras joining a growing number of major energy companies licensing Shearwater Reveal for their geophysical processing work,” said Simon Telfer, Software, Processing and Imaging SVP at Shearwater.

“It is a validation of the value-adding capabilities of the Reveal software and underlines the importance of high-quality geophysical data processing and imaging to the success of subsurface projects.”

According to Shearwater, the Reveal seismic processing software provides processing and imaging for towed streamer, ocean-bottom and land seismic surveys from within a single user interface. It is licensed to energy companies, contractors, consultants and is used by academia for both teaching and research.

Earlier this month, the Norwegian company signed a technology sale and transfer agreement with oil and gas major ConocoPhillips involving seismic imaging technology that will be implemented in the Reveal software.

The partnership will see the companies collaborate closely to allow Shearwater to incorporate ConocoPhillips’ Compressive Seismic Imaging (CSI) and other imaging-related algorithms into Reveal.