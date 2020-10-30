Petrobras win for Solstad subsea vessels
Solstad Offshore said that Petrobras has extended the current contract of RSV Far Saga for a period of one year and picked up another vessel for operations in Brazil.
According to Oslo-listed Solstad, the contract starts on Friday, 30 October 2020.
The Far Saga has been operating in Brazilian waters since 2014.
In addition, Petrobras has confirmed the replacement of Far Saga by Normand Poseidon on a new RSV contract.
This contract has a duration period of 3 years firm.
Commencement of the contract will take place during 1Q 2021.
In May this year, the Brazilian-flagged Far Saga secured work for Petrobras for a period of 3 years firm.
For that contract, Far Saga was equipped with two work-class ROVs from C-Innovation suitable for operating to 3,000 metres water depth.
Both vessels will sail under Brazilian flag and will support exploration and production activities in Brazilian continental shelf.
