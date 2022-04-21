PGS launches Southern North Sea seismic data reprocessing program

April 21, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

Norwegian seismic company PGS is kicking off the Southern North Sea (SNS) Vision data rejuvenation project targeting a mature gas province in the central SNS area.

At the same time, the reprocessing project has a parallel focus on post-salt carbon storage potential in the Bunter formation.

The 10,000 square kilometre PSDM reprocessing is expected to deliver a single data volume and bring new insights into the prospectivity in the gas production area.

Courtesy of PGS

Additionally, it will provide a base for energy-transition-related subsurface assessments for carbon capture and storage (CCS), subsurface energy storage and regional shallow subsurface understanding.

Processing will include 2 ms high-resolution broadband processing and depth conversion based on full waveform inversion (FWI), PGS informed.

Data from this SNS Vision project, which builds on the knowledge acquired by PGS during two ongoing Vision projects in other areas, will be available in spring 2023.

“The goals of the SNS Vision project are to address the challenges associated with the imaging of the salt and pre-salt prospective intervals, which will be key to releasing nearfield and new energy potential”, says Sónia Pereira, VP of Data Sales Europe at PGS.

“Higher-resolution imaging will target the challenges linked to CCS and subsurface energy storage, either in depleted fields, aquifers, or in the salt. Additional products will be delivered to assist in the evaluation of potential post-salt CCS sites.”

At the beginning of the year, PGS was contracted by British oil and gas major BP to deliver a CCS 3D seismic acquisition scope over the Endurance reservoir offshore the UK.

Seismic acquisition is scheduled to start during April at the site located about 145 kilometres off the coast from Teesside and around 85 kilometres from the Humber coast, and complete in June.

Related Article Posted: 3 months ago PGS wins seismic acquisition contract for UK CO2 capture and storage project Posted: 3 months ago

The company was also hired to carry out seismic acquisition in support of the Northern Lights CCS project in Norway.

Most recently, the seismic company signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) with Australia’s deepC Store Limited (DCS) to co-develop a commercial-scale carbon storage project offshore Australia.

Under the agreement, PGS will be in charge of providing geological and geophysical advisory services.

Follow Offshore Energy’s Subsea on social media: