PGS reactivates seismic pair

March 4, 2021, by Adis Ajdin

Norwegian seismic player PGS is bringing back in action two of its vessels after experiencing an increase of acquisition project activity.

Based on project awards so far, the Oslo-listed firm said it has started preparations to reactivate Ramform Vanguard for the summer season.

PGS completed the stacking of Ramform Vanguard early Q3 last year after it completed the second GeoStreamer X seismic survey in the Viking Graben.

The new project for the 1999-built V-class Ramform should commence in April 2021.

In normal operating mode, Ramform Vanguard tows 12 streamers, though it is capable of towing up to 18 streamers.

In addition, PGS will activate Sanco Swift and utilise it as a source vessel.

Launched in 2014 and on charter with PGS since 2016, the 12-streamer vessel was cold-stacked during the second quarter of 2020, along with the PGS Apollo.

The Sanco Swift will now be busy for at least three months on awarded projects.

According to PGS, both vessels will work in the North Sea.