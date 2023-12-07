PGS takes 102-meter seismic acquisition vessel to Asia Pacific

December 7, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

Norwegian seismic company PGS has won an exploration contract in Asia Pacific – a region in which the company sees potential for more proprietary work.

Source: PGS

The 102-meter-long seismic acquisition vessel Ramform Sovereign is scheduled to mobilize this month for the 3D exploration contract in the Asia Pacific.

The contract has a total duration of approximately 50 days.

“We are very pleased with this contract award securing work for the Ramform Sovereign into first quarter next year. Most of our activities in Asia Pacific this year have been well pre-funded MultiClient projects,” said Rune Olav Pedersen, President and CEO of PGS. “Now we are experiencing increasing contract tendering activity and see potential for more proprietary work in the region.”

In terms of other recent activities, PGS in November announced it had secured a 3D exploration contract in the Mediterranean that will take place through the winter season.

Earlier this month it was also reported that PGS had made progress in its merger with TGS after shareholders of both companies gave their support.