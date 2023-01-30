PIL’s new bosxhips to feature Wärtsilä LNG fuel gas supply system

January 30, 2023, by Ajsa Habibic

Kota Capar, one of Pacific International Lines containerships (Source: Pacific International Line/Wartsila)

Finnish technology group Wärtsilä has received an order to provide LNG fuel gas supply system, propulsion control system and alarm monitoring and control system for four new LNG dual-fuel containerships being built for Singapore-based Pacific International Lines (PIL).

The 8,200 TEU vessels, which were ordered by PIL last summer, are being built at the Jiangsu New Yangzi Shipbuilding yard in China. They will also be equipped with an ammonia intermediate-ready fuel tank.

Related Article Posted: 6 months ago PIL signs up for additional dual-fuel ammonia-ready boxships Posted: 6 months ago

Wärtsilä explained that its fuel gas supply system (FGSS) will feed LNG fuel to power both main and auxiliary engines from the vessel’s 7500 m3 membrane tank. The FGSS also includes boil-off gas management and bunkering stations, as well as a fuel control system (FCS) completely integrated with propulsion control system (PCS) and alarm monitoring and control system (MCS).

The company will deliver the to the Chinese yard in early 2024, and the vessels will be delivered progressively commencing in 2025.

“Our strategy is always to build the most optimised, efficient and integrated vessels possible. For this, we have opted to fit these new vessels for PIL with various technologically advanced and highly reliable Wärtsilä solutions. Wärtsilä also provides valuable customer support through its global service network”, said He Minghui, Assistant General Manager at Jiangsu New Yangzi Shipbuilding.

“We are grateful and pleased to be selected for this project. Our experience and market-leading position in the LNG segment was key factor in securing this new order. Our design also prepares for ammonia fuel, which is an important consideration for these ships”, added Harald Øverland, Sales Manager, Fuel Supply Systems and small scale and bunker vessels, Wärtsilä.