Port of Blyth bolsters decarbonisation strategy with new electric crane

January 25, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

In pursuit of decarbonisation, Port of Blyth has made a multi-million-pound purchase to acquire its first fully electric crane from Finnish manufacturer Konecranes.

As disclosed, the port ordered the eco-efficient Gottwald ESP.6 mobile harbour crane due for delivery in April to be utilised at the port’s relaunched Bates Clean Energy Terminal. It will be the first Generation 6 model to be deployed in the UK.

In addition to the UK, the Generation 6 mobile harbour cranes are helping the North American terminal operator LOGISTEC and Italian port terminal operator SERMI reduce the carbon footprint from their operations.

The electrical design cranes with the 125-ton lift capacity are said to completely eliminate local carbon emissions and reduce noise to a minimum. Additionally, a smart power management system recovers energy from braking and lowering movements which can then be re-used by other crane functions or fed back into the harbour mains.

Commenting on the purchase, Alan Todd, port director at the Port of Blyth, said: “The new crane is an important part of our overall decarbonisation strategy and at the same time will significantly improve lifting capability at our flagship Bates Clean Energy Terminal. We look forward to receiving the crane and enhancing support to our growing cluster of offshore energy and low carbon focused customers”.

The Port of Blyth is located midway between Aberdeen and Great Yarmouth and hosts a mature supply chain of offshore energy-related businesses. In particular, the new crane will be servicing offshore wind opportunities in the North Sea, the port added.

