Port of Blyth to boost decarbonisation efforts with new equipment

October 18, 2022, by Fatima Bahtić

UK’s Port of Blyth has added a new electric crane to its fleet of equipment to increase its capacity capabilities and reduce emissions.

The new crane Gottwald ESP.6 mobile harbour crane built by Finnish manufacturer Konecranes is part of the port’s strategy to become as energy efficient as possible by decarbonising all equipment including forklift trucks and cranes.

Photo: Port of Blyth

The crane, which has a 125-tonne lift capacity, is said to eliminate carbon emissions and keeps noise to a minimum.

Energy from braking and lowering movements can also be re-used by other crane functions or fed back to the harbour mains, according to the port.

“This latest investment marks our next step towards a greener future. By introducing more energy-efficient ways of working, we’re able to continually diversify our business and create new employment opportunities across the region,” Oran Robson, finance director of Port of Blyth, said.

“Businesses like Port of Blyth are seeing the benefits first-hand of introducing sustainable measures. Not only can it help a business to capitalise on new growth opportunities, but it is also helping the region and wider economy reduce its impact on the planet,” Hannah Douglass, relationship director at Lloyds Bank, added.

The port’s low-carbon strategy began in 2019, after initially receiving £7.5 million ($8.5 million) of funding from Lloyds Bank. This was used to construct new terminal infrastructure and additional warehousing.

To continue its plans for growth, Port of Blyth secured a further £2 million ($2,2 million) of funding from Lloyds Bank this year, while a £2.4 million ($2,6 million) facility was secured from Lloyds Asset Finance, enabling the firm to purchase the new electric crane.

Port of Blyth is now committed to introducing a host of additional clean energy measures including solar power PV panels across the site. It will also explore the use of alternative marine fuels and mine water heating to reduce its carbon footprint.

Soon Port of Blyth will officially launch its Bates Clean Energy terminal following a new low-carbon redevelopment scheme that has delivered a heavy load out quay, new roads and hardstanding, a heavy-lift electric crane and warehouse upgrades.