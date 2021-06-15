Port of Montreal, Greenfield team up on green hydrogen & methanol

June 15, 2021, by Jasmina Ovcina

The Montreal Port Authority (MPA) has signed a cooperation and development agreement with Greenfield Global, which specializes in the production of biofuels, to implement green energy solutions.

Under the deal, the duo aims to develop and commercialize green hydrogen, ethanol, and green methanol for the maritime industry among other solutions.

“Developing low-carbon fuels is the way of the future for the transportation industry. The Port of Montreal wants to position itself among the forerunners and strengthen its position as a leader on the St. Lawrence in terms of sustainable development. Our trade objectives are integral to our sustainable development objectives, and we firmly believe that this alignment will help boost the competitiveness of the St. Lawrence”, said Martin Imbleau, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Montreal Port Authority.

“Greenfield recognizes the importance of implementing biofuels for commercial shipping in order to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and plans to play an important role in helping the maritime transportation industry reach its sustainability goals”, said Howard Field, CEO, Greenfield Global.

In recent years, the Port of Montreal, the second largest port in Canada, has taken several actions to reduce its GHG emissions, including the introduction of over 20 shore power connection points where wintering and cruise ships can plug in dockside, a fleet of fully hybrid service vehicles, and a liquefied natural gas (LNG) refuelling solution.

“In the wake of dockside shore power implemented in 2017, the development of green hydrogen will make indirect shore supply of electrical power possible for the marine industry,” the port said.

The port’s data shows that Montreal has cut its GHG emissions by 25% since 2007 and lowered the intensity of GHG emissions by 22% between 2010 and 2017 for all activities on port territory in Montreal and Contrecœur.

Meanwhile, Greenfield Global has teamed up with Ontario’s Nuclear Innovation Institute (NII), Arcadis and Bruce Power to study the role of nuclear power in supporting a growing hydrogen economy.

The study has been described as the first of its kind in Canada that will evaluate the technical viability and business case for hydrogen production from emissions-free nuclear power.

The project continues the Centre’s research into the potential for hydrogen production and use in Ontario.