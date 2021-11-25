Port of Montreal seeks partners for future-proof container terminal

November 25, 2021, by Ajsa Habibic

The Montreal Port Authority (MPA) has launched a request for qualifications (RFQ) for the design-build-finance-operate-maintain (DBFOM) of the Contrecoeur container terminal project.

As disclosed, the goal is to enter into a long-term agreement to design, build, finance, operate and maintain the Contreceur terminal which is expected to be commissioned by the end of 2026.

“The future Contreceur container terminal will play a mission-critical role in developing the strategic St. Lawrence trade corridor and in supplying Quebec, Ontario and the U.S. Midwest,” said Martin Imbleau, president and CEO of the MPA.

“It will be green, modern and innovative terminal with facilities that feature extensive electrification. Our goal is to make it a world-class infrastructure and we seek partners who share our vision, our values and our ambitions.”

The authority said that bidders must demonstrate experience in the design, construction and operation of new port infrastructure and, among other criteria, in generating new shipping volumes. They also must meet conditions specified in the Decision Statement issued by the Minister of Environment and Climate Change Canada.

The MPA added that this stage of the procurement process will make it possible to select up to three bidders to participate in the request for proposals, set to begin in the second quarter of 2022.

Said to be the largest expansion project in the history of the Port of Montreal, the project has support from both levels of government, a favourable report from the Canadian Impact Assessment Agency, and a decision statement from the Minister of Environment and Climate Change allowing the project to proceed.

With the support of the Canada Infrastructure Bank and the Government of Quebec, the Port of Montreal and its partners plan to develop a new state-of-the-art container terminal able to handle up to 1.15 million containers (TEUs).

The request will remain open to national and international industry players for the next three months.