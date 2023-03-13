Port of Oakland tenants to create zero-emission cargo handling plans

March 13, 2023, by Ajsa Habibic

In a push to decarbonise operations at its facilities, California’s Port of Oakland, the fifth busiest container port in the US, has approved an environmental ordinance calling for its seaport tenants to develop a plan to reach zero emissions from cargo handling operations.

Courtesy of Port of Oakland

The Oakland Board of Port Commissioners approved an environmental ordinance at its meeting on 9 March.

“The entire Port Board is committed to decarbonising operations at Port facilities”, said Port Board President Barbara Leslie. “This ordinance calls for our seaport tenants to develop a plan to reach zero emissions from cargo-handling operations. It’s a commitment to Oakland and the region that we take very seriously.”

According to the port of Oakland, tenants have until 31 December 2023 to create a cargo-handling equipment conversion plan. The ordinance will allow the port to work collaboratively with its business partners to support an efficient and timely transition to zero emissions.

“Our goal is to grow the Port with operations, equipment and vehicles fueled by energy that does not emit harmful pollutants into the air”, said Port of Oakland Executive Director Danny Wan. “The Port’s environmental ordinance goes above and beyond state regulations and supports our path to zero emissions.”

Related Article Posted: about 1 year ago Oakland set to become green zero-emission port Posted: about 1 year ago

Port tenants’ CHE conversion plans are expected to promote the port’s vision, as outlined in the Port of Oakland Seaport Air Quality 2020 and Beyond Plan. Port environmental staff will review the plans annually for accountability, transparency, and partnering in support of tenants as they implement their plans.

“We recognize there are technical and financial challenges to make major changes in operations”, added Port of Oakland Maritime Director Bryan Brandes. “We will continue to partner with our maritime tenants to help them achieve success in getting to zero emissions.”