Port of Rotterdam embarks on new projects to boost sustainability

December 6, 2021, by Fatima Bahtić

Port of Rotterdam, Europe’s largest seaport, has embarked on new partnerships as part of the PortXL innovation program to make its operations more efficient and sustainable.

As informed, the new partners include three scale-ups working in areas ranging from the monitoring and research of water quality to producing smart insights into the technological performance of shipping operations.

Together with seven other start-ups and scale-ups, these companies were put through the PortXL program, which attracts innovations from all over the world to Rotterdam where they can undergo further development

The port’s authority will be examining whether these companies can help make the Port of Rotterdam safer, more efficient and more sustainable.

One of the partners, Dutch tech company TechBinder delivers insights into the technological performance of shipping operations using a blend of proven asset monitoring technologies from industry and Internet of Things (IoT).

The company, which was created following a pilot scheme between Damen Shipyards and Schneider Electric, enables shipyards and shipping companies to prevent defects and improve vessel performance. During the period ahead, the Port Authority will examine how TechBinder’s products and knowledge can add value to the management and optimization of its own patrol vessels.

The second firm Water Insight, located in Wageningen, the Netherlands, specializes in monitoring and researching water quality. It has knowledge both in processing satellite data for large areas and in carrying out in situ optical measurements for detailed insights. In the next period, the Port of Rotterdam Authority and Water Insight will be examining whether it is possible to map sediment dispersal arising from specific dredging technology.

i4sea is the third firm that develops accurate models that forecast the status of tides, currents, waves, wind, and precipitation at a hyper-local level and advises about the predicted impact of weather on the operations of terminals, pilots, etc. In the forthcoming period, it will be conducting a study into whether this information can add value to maritime traffic control.

Earlier this month, Port of Rotterdam signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the government of Western Australia to work on renewable hydrogen projects.