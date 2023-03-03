PowerCell to provide hydrogen solutions for two Norwegian state ferries

March 3, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

Swedish company PowerCell has inked a contract to provide hydrogen solutions for two state ferries that operate on Norway’s longest ferry connection.

PowerCell

Credit: PowerCell

As informed, the agreement was signed between PowerCell and SEAM. The Norwegian government has set as a requirement that the new ferries across the Vestfjorden at Lofoten must be emission-free.

In addition, they must be powered by hydrogen to cover the long and demanding distances of up to four hours. The Norwegian transport group Torghatten Nord will deliver the ferries, which have a

capacity of 599 passengers,120 cars and twelve trucks each.

Torghatten Nord and PowerCell also intend to enter into a long-term service agreement.

PowerCell will deliver its Marine System 200, which enables the ferries to produce approximately 13 MW of power in total. The ferries will be powered by green hydrogen which is expected to reduce CO2 emissions by 26,500 tonnes per year.

This corresponds to the CO2 emissions from 13,000 diesel cars per year, according to the route operator.

“Norway led the development in the introduction of liquefied natural gas in the marine industry and now they are taking an important step to establish green hydrogen as the energy source to decarbonize marine commercial operations. Our solutions are perfectly suited for demanding applications where operational reliability, high power density and compact format are important parameters,” Richard Berkling, CEO of PowerCell.

“The transition to electrification and emission-free energy is accelerating and is supported by supranational initiatives such as the EU’s Green Deal and the large-scale investments to reach the Paris Agreement,” stated Richard Berkling.

“In Norway alone, there are roughly 800 ferry lines and ferries are a segment where we can expect great interest in hydrogen-electric solutions. Starting next year, the maritime sector will be included in the EU Emissions Trading System, which will increase the demand for net zero, hydrogen-powered solutions.”

With a value of €19.2 million, this is the world’s largest hydrogen project to date in the marine industry, the company concluded.